2 sued in failed condo takeover

MANILA, Philippines — Two residents of a condominium are facing charges after they allegedly tried to take over the office of the firm managing the building in Mandaluyong City.

Jhonamie Pacheco, 20, who works as an administrative assistant of GA Tower 1 Condominium Corp., filed a complaint with the police accusing Dr. Normand Bitanga of robbery, physical injuries and sexual assault when he and other persons allegedly dragged her out of the GT1CC’s offices on Dec. 19.

Pacheco said that after the attempted takeover of the office, she learned that Bitanga’s group allegedly took P1.5 million of the firm’s cash collections.

The complainant said Bitanga supposedly formed a homeowners’ association that seeks to take over the management of the residential condominium.

Another unit owner, identified as Jaime Tiongson, is facing a complaint of physical assault filed by a 16-year-old condominium resident who alleged that Tiongson elbowed her during the Dec. 19 incident.

The minor, a friend of Pacheco, said she was watching the commotion when Tiongson reportedly hurt her.