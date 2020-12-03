Manila opens Christmas bazaar to help COVID-19 affected traders

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government on Tuesday opened the Christmas bazaar in Mehan Garden to help local businesses earn during the pandemic.

Mayor Isko Moreno said the local government continues to engage with traders to help them recover their losses.

“We cannot deny that on top of the health issue, there is also the economic problem. Many workers lost their jobs and many businesses shut down because of the hardship brought by the pandemic,” Moreno said.

Shoppers need to wear face masks and shields and follow minimum health standards when visiting the Christmas bazaar.

Moreno urged the public to support local businesses to help them recover from the pandemic.

The Christmas bazaar, dubbed “Paskuhan sa Maynila,” is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 2 next year.

City hall imposed the following safety protocols for the bazaar: contactless registration and health declaration, thermal temperature scanning, virtual map of the area that can be accessed through scanning a QR codeand misting booths at the entrance area.

The bazaar operates on a 50-percent capacity. Police and marshals have been deployed to remind shoppers to observe social distancing measures.

Moreno also cautioned the public against going to Divisoria during Christmas rush. He reminded shoppers to plan their shopping to minimize their stay in malls and markets.