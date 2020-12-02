#VACCINEWATCHPH
98 positive for COVID-19 at House testing
From 93 cases on Nov. 8, the mass testing brought the total number of cases to 191 since the lockdown started in March.
STAR/File
98 positive for COVID-19 at House testing
Janvic Mateo, Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - December 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ninety-eight persons were found to have contracted COVID-19 in a mass testing done at the House of Representatives since Nov. 10, an official said yesterday.

From 93 cases on Nov. 8, the mass testing brought the total number of cases to 191 since the lockdown started in March.

The House leadership under Speaker Lord Allan Velasco assured the public that they will continue to operate under strict health and safety protocols, which will be carried out by former Batangas congressman and now House secretary-general Mark Llandro Mendoza.

The 98 COVID-positive individuals represent nearly five percent of 2,000 lawmakers and House employees who underwent swab tests since Nov. 10, Mendoza said.

“It’s the first time a mass testing was conducted in the House since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, and this happened less than one month after Speaker Velasco assumed office,” he added.

Mendoza said almost all those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

The House is coordinating with the Quezon City government for the conduct of more extensive contact tracing.

Two lawmakers have so far succumbed to COVID-19 – Reps. Francisco Datol Jr. of the Senior Citizens party-list and Ditas Ramos of Sorsogon – as well as three House employees.

Velasco has committed to provide the city epidemiology and surveillance unit with a copy of the report of COVID-19 cases at the House for contact tracing, Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The city government will also dispatch a mobile testing unit to assist the House in conducting more swab tests as part of the contact tracing efforts.

