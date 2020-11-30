Lanao del Sur town gets first ATM this week

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines — Malabang town now has an automated teller machine, the first in the town whose development has been stalled for decades due to security threats.

Malabang is a large historic town in the second district of Lanao del Sur that has been troubled by clan feuds and poor governance.

The inaugural activation of the ATM from the Development Bank of the Philippines is scheduled this week, to be led by Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, Mindanao Development Authority Chairman Emmanuel Piñol and DBP president Emmanuel Herboso.

According to its website, the DBP's "primary objective is to provide banking services principally to cater to the medium and long-term needs of agricultural and industrial enterprises with emphasis on small and medium-scale industries."

Macapodi said Monday he is grateful to Piñol and Herboso for responding to clamor for them to have an ATM facility in the municipality.

Piñol is helping push the socio-economic programs of Macapodi, who was elected mayor of Malabang town in Lanao del Sur only last year.

Officials of the Malabang business community told reporters through an online exchange that they were elated with the setting up of a DBP teller machine in their town hall.

Macapodi's administration had, in recent months, established a good waste management system, provided street lights that illuminate thoroughfares at night and security cameras to deter crimes in the town proper of Malabang.