63 NPA rebels surrender in Sultan Kudarat, military says

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines — A big group of New People's Army guerrillas returned to the fold of law on Sunday and pledged allegiance to the government, the military said.

The 63 alleged NPAs are from Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan Kudarat.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said Monday that the alleged rebels turned in 32 assorted firearms and explosives to local officials and officials of the 7th Infantry Battalion under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Uy said the 63 rebels yielded and renounced their membership with the NPA through the intercession of the 7th IB and the 601st Brigade.

Brig. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the 601st Brigade, said he is thankful to local officials for helping convince the 63 NPAs to surrender for them to be reintegrated into the local communities.

The 601st Brigade, one of three brigades under 6th ID, shall enlist the help of local government units in returning the 63 NPAs to the local communities.

The surrender of the 63 NPAs to the 7th IB came three days after Uy, also commander of the anti-terror Task Force Central, urged local executives in central Mindanao and members of the inter-agency Regional Peace and Order Council to condemn the NPA and other local terrorists groups operating in areas covered by 6th ID.

Uy said the 6th ID and its component units are ready to help work out the surrender of NPAs wishing to avail of the government’s reconciliation program.