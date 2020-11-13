Abu Sayyaf sub-leader wounded, captured in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Abu Sayyaf sub-leader was wounded and captured by the military troops during an encounter Thursday afternoon in Patikul town, Sulu.

The troops of the 17th Special Force Company of the 6th Special Forces Battalion (SFB) were on a combat mission when they encountered the Abu Sayyaf group in the vicinity of sitio Tubig Kawas, Barangay Latih, about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the military Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

Vinluan said the troops were on a follow-up operation after "Operation Perfect Storm" on November 3 that led to the neutralization of seven Abu Sayyaf kidnappers in the waters of Sulare Island.

Troops led by 2Lt. Johnny-Ric Bregonio on Thursday engaged a seven-man team of Abu Sayyaf in a firefight for 10 minutes before the terrorists scampered off with their wounded companions.

Bregonia and his team went in pursuit and captured of Abu Sayyaf group sub-leader Amah Ullah.

Bregonia said capturing Ullah was tough as the suspect was determined to fight to the death and even told soldiers to just kill him. "But instead our team provided first aid to his wound on the left leg."

Lt. Col. Rafael Caido, commanding officer of 6th SFB, said Amah Ullah is an Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and adviser of Basaron Arok, an emerging Abu Sayyaf sub-leader.

The wounded terror leader was brought later to Camp General Teodolfo Bautista Station Hospital for further medical attention before he goes through custodial debriefing.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzalez, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) and the 11th Infantry Division based in Sulu, said their unit will continue to abide by the rules of engagement and maintain professionalism.

"We make it a point that even captured enemies are treated humanely. We provide them medical treatment if they need it. Hopefully, Amah Ullah will come to his senses and cooperatively aid in our pursuit of peace here in Sulu," Gonzales said.