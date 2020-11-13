#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Abu Sayyaf sub-leader wounded, captured in Sulu
This satellite image shows Sulu province.
Google Maps
Abu Sayyaf sub-leader wounded, captured in Sulu
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 1:41pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Abu Sayyaf sub-leader was wounded and captured by the military troops during an encounter Thursday afternoon in Patikul town, Sulu.

The  troops of the 17th Special Force Company of the 6th Special Forces Battalion (SFB) were on a combat mission when they encountered the Abu Sayyaf group in the vicinity of sitio Tubig Kawas, Barangay Latih, about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the military Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

Vinluan said the troops were on a follow-up operation after "Operation Perfect Storm" on November 3 that led to the neutralization of seven Abu Sayyaf kidnappers in the waters of Sulare Island.

Troops led by 2Lt. Johnny-Ric Bregonio on Thursday engaged a seven-man team of Abu Sayyaf in a firefight for 10 minutes before the terrorists scampered off with their wounded companions.

Bregonia and his team went in pursuit and captured of Abu Sayyaf group sub-leader Amah Ullah.

Bregonia said capturing Ullah was tough as the suspect was determined to fight to the death and even told soldiers to just kill him. "But instead our team provided first aid to his wound on the left leg."

Lt. Col. Rafael Caido, commanding officer of 6th SFB, said Amah Ullah is an Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and adviser of Basaron Arok, an emerging Abu Sayyaf sub-leader.

The wounded terror leader was brought later to Camp General Teodolfo Bautista Station Hospital for further medical attention before he goes through custodial debriefing.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzalez, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) and the 11th Infantry Division based in Sulu, said their unit will continue to abide by the rules of engagement and maintain professionalism.

"We make it a point that even captured enemies are treated humanely. We provide them medical treatment if they need it. Hopefully, Amah Ullah will come to his senses and cooperatively aid in our pursuit of peace here in Sulu," Gonzales said.

ABU SAYYAF GROUP SULU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MPD: No premeditation in judge’s slay
By Rey Galupo | 14 hours ago
Investigators have established that there was no premeditation in the killing of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 45 Judge...
Nation
fbfb
Manila judge shot dead inside courtroom
1 day ago
(Update 2 5:53 p.m.) — A Manila trial court judge was shot dead inside her court room on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Typhoon Ulysses makes landfall thrice over Quezon
1 day ago
(3rd update) Typhoon Ulysses further intensified as it stepped into Quezon, making three landfalls in the area and reaching...
Nation
fbfb
Luzon dams spill due to Ulysses
By Louise Maureen Simeon | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Major dams in Luzon topped their spilling level due to heavy rains spawned by Typhoon Ulysses yesterday, swelling rivers in Metro Manila and Central Luzon.
Nation
fbfb
Turnover for Calabarzon police command cancelled
By Ed Amoroso | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The turnover of command for the newly designated chief of the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) police was cancelled yesterday due to Typhoon Ulysses.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 BARMM hospitals get UNDP-funded ventilators
4 hours ago
Besides the ventilators, the READI also provided the hospitals with an electric air purifier each and more than a hundred...
Nation
fbfb
4 ships crash as Ulysses hits
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Four ships crashed as strong winds brought by Typhoon Ulysses buffeted Metro Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Lotto pot seen to hit P84 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot is estimated to reach P84 million by tonight’s draw after no one won the jackpot for more...
Nation
fbfb
Train trips stopped due to Ulysses
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation yesterday announced that the operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, Light Rail Transit...
Nation
fbfb
P200,000 bounty up for capture of journalist’s killers
By Eva Visperas | 14 hours ago
A P200,000 reward has been offered for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the assailants of a local...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with