This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ulysses (international name Vamco), which is the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year.
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on November 11 due to Typhoon Ulysses
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 12:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — Classes in several areas have been suspended in anticipation of Typhoon Ulysses, which is expected to bring strong winds and rain over parts of Luzon and make landfall in Quezon-Aurora on Wednesay night.
Here is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes on Wednesday, November 11, due to the typhoon:
Metro Manila
- City of Las Piñas - all levels in both public and private schools
- City of Manila - all levels in both public and private schools
- Makati City - all levelsl in both public and private schools
- Marikina City - all levels in both public and private schools
- Parañaque City - all levels in both public and private schools
- Pasay City - all levels in both public and private schools
- Pasig City - all levels in both public and private schools
- Quezon City - pre-school until college for both public and private schools
- Taguig City - all levels for both public and private schools
- Valenzuela City - pre-school to senior high school for both public and private school
Bicol
- Camarines Norte - all levels in both public and private schools
- Camarines Sur - classes suspended until November 15, all levels in both public and private schools
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan - all levels in both public and private schools
Central Luzon
- Angeles City - preschool to senior high school in both public and private schools
Calabarzon
- Quezon - all levels in both public and private schools
Refresh this page for updates.
