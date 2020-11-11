Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on November 11 due to Typhoon Ulysses

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ulysses (international name Vamco), which is the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year.
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Classes in several areas have been suspended in anticipation of Typhoon Ulysses, which is expected to bring strong winds and rain over parts of Luzon and make landfall in Quezon-Aurora on Wednesay night.

Here is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes on Wednesday, November 11, due to the typhoon:

Metro Manila

  • City of Las Piñas - all levels in both public and private schools
  • City of Manila - all levels in both public and private schools
  • Makati City - all levelsl in both public and private schools 
  • Marikina City - all levels in both public and private schools
  • Parañaque City - all levels in both public and private schools
  • Pasay City - all levels in both public and private schools 
  • Pasig City - all levels in both public and private schools
  • Quezon City - pre-school until college for both public and private schools 
  • Taguig City - all levels for both public and private schools 
  • Valenzuela City - pre-school to senior high school for both public and private school  

Bicol 

  • Camarines Norte - all levels in both public and private schools 
  • Camarines Sur - classes suspended until November 15, all levels in both public and private schools 

Cagayan Valley 

  • Cagayan - all levels in both public and private schools 

Central Luzon 

  • Angeles City - preschool to senior high school in both public and private schools 

Calabarzon 

  • Quezon - all levels in both public and private schools 

Refresh this page for updates. 

