Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on November 11 due to Typhoon Ulysses

MANILA, Philippines — Classes in several areas have been suspended in anticipation of Typhoon Ulysses, which is expected to bring strong winds and rain over parts of Luzon and make landfall in Quezon-Aurora on Wednesay night.

Here is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes on Wednesday, November 11, due to the typhoon:

Metro Manila

Bicol

Camarines Norte - all levels in both public and private schools

Camarines Sur - classes suspended until November 15, all levels in both public and private schools

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan - all levels in both public and private schools

Central Luzon

Angeles City - preschool to senior high school in both public and private schools

Calabarzon

Quezon - all levels in both public and private schools

