Motorists without RFID to be given ticket

MANILA, Philippines — Starting Dec. 1, motorists passing the North Luzon and South Luzon Expressways with no RFID stickers attached to their vehicles will be penalized by the Land Transportation Office.

Motorists who fail to conform to the government’s mandate will be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said yesterday.

The DOTr has moved the mandatory implementation of cashless toll collections from Nov. 2 to Dec. 1.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. president Rodrigo Franco said the MPTC would put in place measures to ensure that motorists with no RFID by then would have their stickers installed before they enter the expressways.

“In principle, motorists can be penalized if they enter the tollways without RFID. But we have procedures to allow them to have RFID installed before they enter the expressways,” Franco said.

The MPTC operates the North Luzon Expressway, Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway and the Cavite Expressway.

Out of 354 toll lanes for MPTC roads, the company has put in place 227 RFID lanes.

Valenzuela Rep. Wes Gatchalian asked the DOTr to defer the implementation of cashless toll collections.