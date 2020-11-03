#VACCINEWATCHPH
Military foils Abu Sayyaf kidnapping plot
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 2:45pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Joint military special forces foiled a kidnapping plot by the Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) and killed seven of its members Tuesday dawn in a encounter off Parang in Sulu, security officials confirmed in Zamboanga City.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the sea encounter occurred in the waters of Sulare Island, a known jump-off point of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group (KFRG) in Parang town.

Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) hatched the operation and clashed with the seven Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members following intelligence and surveillance about a kidnapping plot in mainland Mindanao.

Vinluan said the JTFS, led by Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, launched the operation using attack helicopters of the Philippine Air Force and the Navy’s Multi-Purpose Attack Craft. The MPACs had Army Scout Rangers and Special Forces on board.

"Prior to the encounter, the Abu Sayyaf movement were monitored and the forces tailed them leading to the encounter," Vinluan said.

The encounter occurred about 2:15 a.m. when the security forces intercepted the Abu Sayyaf speedboat, said Gonzales.

The military said a brief chase ensued and the MPAC had to ram the Abu Sayyaf speedboat, which sank with the slain members on board.

The AgustaWestland attack helicopter that was providing air support captured images of the Abu Sayyaf group being rammed by the navy’s MPAC.

 

Posted by Western Mindanao Command on Monday, 2 November 2020

Ground forces reported that those killed were identified as Madsmar Sawadjaan, brother of Abu Sayyaf group suicide bombing mastermind Mudzrimar ‘Mundi’ Sawadjaan, and Mannul Sawadjaan — alias Abu Amara.

Five others have yet to be identified, according to Gonzales.

Mannul Sawadjaan — alias Abu Amara — was the successor of slain Abu Sayyaf and Islamic State leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

Gonzales said search and retrieval of the speedboat and the remains of the Abu Sayyaf members is ongoing.

"We will use all our available air, naval, and ground assets to neutralize these local terrorists. This particular achievement is a result of our united efforts with the people of Sulu particularly our Tausug brothers in bringing lasting peace and development in the province of Sulu," Gonzales added.

Lt. Jerrica Angela Manongdo, spokesperson of JTFS, said the retrieval team has so far recovered debris from the terrorist’s speedboat. 

