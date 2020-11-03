#VACCINEWATCHPH
2,000 UV Express units back on Metro Manila roads
The LTFRB said a total of 6,755 UV Express units would ply 118 approved routes in the metropolis once the latest batch of 2,428 units are operational.
Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - November 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Over 2,000 UV Express units were allowed yesterday to resume operations in 20 routes in Metro Manila, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The LTFRB said a total of 6,755 UV Express units would ply 118 approved routes in the metropolis once the latest batch of 2,428 units are operational.

The new routes approved by the agency are Karuhatan to North Road Rail Station Terminal, Karuhatan to SM North EDSA/Trinoma, Robinson’s Novaliches to Vito Cruz and Buendia, Rosario to McKinley Hills, San Bartolome to MRT North Avenue station, San Roque to Commonwealth Market, SM Fairview to Buendia and TM Kalaw.

The rest are SM North CIT to TM Kalaw, SM South Mall to Quiapo, Southmall to Lawton, Sto. Niño to Ayala and Ortigas Center, Sucat to Lawton, Tandang Sora to TM Kalaw, Trinoma to Robinson’s Novaliches, Rodriguez to Araneta and Cubao and Montalban Central Terminal to Cubao Central Terminal.

The LTFRB said the operators of UV Express need not secure special permits to operate. But they are required to use downloadable QR (quick response) code and observe minimum health and safety standards.

The transport regulator said public utility vehicles should operate with valid certificates of public convenience.

Under Memorandum Circular 2020-066, the LTFRB said UV Express units should be registered with Personal Passenger Insurance policy.

No fare hike should be imposed unless otherwise approved by the LTFRB.

The agency reminded UV Express drivers and operators to follow the LTFRB’s regulations.

“Anyone caught violating these rules would be penalized, fined and their permits revoked,” the LTFRB said.

The agency has allowed a total of 33,163 traditional jeepneys to operate in 371 routes; 4,499 buses in 35 routes; 387 point-to-point Shuttles in 34 routes, and 865 modern jeepneys in 48 routes.

A total of 305 provincial buses were also allowed to resume operations.

There were 20,964 taxis and 25,068 Transport Network Vehicle Services operating in Metro Manila, the LTFRB said.

