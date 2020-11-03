Isko warns traders vs overpricing, profiteering

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday ordered market officials to implement a price freeze on basic commodities as he warned traders and vendors against overpricing and profiteering.

Moreno directed city market administrator Zenaida Mapoy to ensure that essential items such as coffee, sugar and rice are available at prices set by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“Let us not take advantage of the people after a calamity,” Moreno said.

There are around 17 public markets in Manila.

Moreno said agricultural products being sold in the city’s markets come from Southern Luzon, including Batangas and Quezon, which were heavily hit by Typhoon Rolly.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 families who took shelter in different evacuation centers in Manila have returned to their homes after receiving food packs from the local government.