Batangas City declares state of calamity due to 'Quinta'
This October 26, 2020 photo shows operations to clear debris left behind by Typhoon Quinta
Batangas PIO Facebook page
Batangas City declares state of calamity due to 'Quinta'
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 2:14pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — The local government of Batangas City has declared a state of calamity due to widespread destruction and damage caused by Typhoon Quinta.

Mayor Beverley Rose Dimacuha signed Executive Order No. 42, series of 2020 "Declaring a State of Calamity in Batangas City due to Typhoon Quinta" to hasten rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the city.

Declaring a state of calamity makes disaster response funds available and puts price freezes on basic goods in place.

More than 300 families have been evacuated after their homes were destroyed due to heavy rains and strong winds. 

The city also suffered considerable damage to agriculture and infrastructure, including the destruction of Talumpok Silangan Bridge and the National Road in Barangay Dela Paz.

Dimacuha said there is also a need to assess the extent of damage in different barangays and other areas in the city so that relief and medical operations may be properly and immediately addressed. 

