5 of 15 Caloocan jail escapees recaptured

Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - October 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Five of 15 detainees who escaped from a detention facility in Caloocan were recaptured by police before dawn yesterday.

The detainees escaped through a hole they made on the concrete wall of the custodial facility near the city hall, according to Caloocan police chief Col. Dario Menor.

Menor said two inmates were recaptured by jail guards while fleeing. Harris Danacao was arrested at his mother’s house in Caloocan.

Two more escapees – Mark Oliver Gamutia and Aldwin Jhoe Espila – were nabbed in Longos, Malabon and Camarin, Caloocan, respectively.

Police have launched a manhunt for 10 detainees who remain at large.

Authorities said the escapees were among the 32 detainees of the Caloocan police extension jail.

Those still at large are Martin Mama, Gerrymar Petilla, Hudson Jeng, Aldwin Jhoe Espila, Reymark delos Reyes, Norbert Alvarez, Mark Oliver Gamutia, Jovel Toledo Jr., Arnel Buccat, Raymond Balasa, Reynaldo Bantiling and Justine Tejeros.

Buccat and Balasa allegedly planned the escape due to their imminent transfer and suspension of visitation rights.

They were detained on charges of illegal drugs, illegal possession of firearms, carjacking, theft, robbery, disobedience upon persons in authority, alarm and scandal and unjust vexation.

The Philippine National Police has ordered several PNP units in Metro Manila to assist the Northern Police District in recapturing the escapees.

Police said two of the escapees had tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test.

The detainees were waiting for the end of their quarantine period before their transfer to a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility when they escaped, Menor said.

He said the jail guards on duty were relieved from their posts.

Executive M/Sgt. Wilfredo Muyon and Cpl. Melvin de la Cruz will be probed for negligence, Menor said.

14 held for jueteng

Meanwhile, 14 alleged jueteng bookies were arrested in Muntinlupa yesterday.

The suspects’ arrest came after a resident tipped police about an illegal gambling activity in Barangay Tunasan at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said they recovered from the suspects P10,000 in cash bets and jueteng paraphernalia.  – Neil Jayson Servallos, Ralph Edwin Villanueva

