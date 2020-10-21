#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
PNP Maritime Group commended for catching illegal fishers in Tawi-Tawi
This handout photo shows the Philippine National Police Maritime Group apprehending a vessel for illegal fishing in municipal waters in Tawi-Tawi.
Oceana, handout
PNP Maritime Group commended for catching illegal fishers in Tawi-Tawi
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental groups on Wedenesday commended the police Maritime Group for implementing the Amended Fisheries Code in Tawi-Tawi with the apprehension of five boats using "superlights" in the municipal waters of Languyan.

In a joint statement, Oceana, Environmental Legal Assistance Center, Philippine Earth Justice Center and Pangisda Natin Gawin Tama (PaNaGaT) said the Amended Fisheries Code bans the use of "superlights", or fishing light attractors, in municipal waters and bays.

The groups said the arrest by the Maritime Group's 1st Special Operations unit of LB Khalil 6, LB Khalil 4, LB Rain, LB Balyena VII and LB Yaz on October 8 demonstrated "exemplary performance of their mandate to implement our laws including the Fisheries Code as amended by RA 10654, amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

They said that using "superlights" disadvantages municipal fisherfolks who use sustainable fishing methods like hook-and-line fishing, which they said are "no match to the sophisticated and highly efficient fishing gears employed by commercial fishing vessels."

"By protecting the municipal waters from illegal fishing encroachment, we are protecting the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the marginal fisherfolks to the preferential use of their traditional fishing grounds," they also said.

Vessel tracking system now required

Aside from banning the use of fishing light attractors, the Amended Fisheries Code also requires commercial fishing vessels to install a vessel monitoring syste.

The Department of Agriculture on October 15 issued the vessel monitoring rules under Fisheries Administrative Order 266.

Under the order, vessels weighing 3.1 gross tons to less than 30 GT must have a DA-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-approved vessel monitoring systems within one year from the effectivity of the FAO.

For vessels that are 30 GT or heavier, VMS must be installed immediately.

The implementation of the VMM will enhance the capacity of the government to monitor fishing operations and enforce laws in Philippine waters to achieve long-term sustainability of marine resources, the department said.

FISHERIES CODE ILLEGAL FISHING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boy, 15, shot dead over drug money
By Rey Galupo | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A 15-year-old boy died after another boy shot him for allegedly not remitting the proceeds of drug deals in Tondo, Manila shortly before midnight on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
PNP exec in Laguna helicopter crash dies
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Maj. Gen. Jose Ma. Victor Ramos, who was among the passengers of a helicopter that crashed in San Pedro City, Laguna in March, died yesterday. He was 55.
Nation
fbfb
Cavite town vice mayor held for guns
By Ed Amoroso | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The vice mayor of Amadeo, Cavite was arrested yesterday for illegal possession of firearms.
Nation
fbfb
Cebu priest named papal chaplain
By Evelyn Macairan | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Pope Francis has appointed a Filipino priest as papal chaplain.
Nation
fbfb
Valenzuela offers P.6 million reward for rob-slay suspects’ arrest
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The city government of Valenzuela yesterday offered a total of P600,000 as reward for the capture of two men accused of robbing and killing a company messenger earlier this month.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DILG: No live crowd, bets in cockfighting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Cockfighting aficionados should find ways to enjoy the games as live crowd and bets are prohibited.
Nation
fbfb
50 motorcycle-riding cops deployed along EDSA
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Around 50 Highway Patrol Group police officers were deployed along EDSA as a deterrent to criminals, HPG director Brig. Gen....
Nation
fbfb
Metro Manila gets first female police chief
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The first ever female police chief in Metro Manila was named last week, the National Capital Region Police Office announced...
Nation
fbfb
Skyway 3 to open in December
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. will hold a soft opening of the newly completed Skyway 3 expressway in December, SMC president and chief...
Nation
fbfb
Makati invests P3.28 million in teaching fellowship program
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The city government of Makati has entered into a memorandum of agreement for the implementation of a teaching fellowship program...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with