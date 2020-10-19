Presidential adviser for Southern Tagalog passes away at 72

#VACCINEWATCHPH
In this August 18, 2017 photo, Presidential Adviser Dennis Hernandez (L) poses with President Rodrigo Duterte
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 12:54pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — Secretary Jose Maria Nicomedes Hernandez, the presidential adviser for Southern Tagalog, passed away Sunday morning due to severe pneumonia. 

He was 72.

According to a police report reaching the Provincial Police Office, Hernandez was rushed to Daniel Mercado Hospital in Tanauan City after experiencing difficulty in breathing at around 9:30 am. 

He was declared dead by his attending physician Dr. Romer Michael Mateo around 11:11 a.m.

A swab test was conducted on his remains to determine if Hernandez had been infected with the COVID-19 virus. 

Former Tanauan City Mayor Paquito Lirio, chairman of the Batangas Forum where Hernandez was an honorary member said in a text message: "The untimely and sudden demise of Sec. Hernandez is a great loss to the region, to the Province of Batangas, and most specially to the City of Tanauan.

Lirio said Hernandez had reportedly developed a fever last Friday. "Difficulty of breathing started Saturday night. He refused to go to the hospital," he said, adding Hernandez finally went to the hospital on Sunday morning.

"He was an extremely dedicated public servant, sincerely helping anyone who comes to him for employment, for financial assistance, for legal problems, and for other problems encountered by people in the different town, cities, and provinces of the Southern Tagalog Region" Liro added.

Former Tanauan vice mayor, former board member

Hernandez was elected vice mayor of Tanauan in 1971 while Lirio was the mayor. Hernandez performed his duties as vice mayor with vigor and vitality of a young man. He was so popular that years after, he was elected Provincial Board Member of Batangas. 

Hernandez was later appointed assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government under Secretary Alfredo Lim,  until President Fidel V. Ramos tapped him to be his special assistant.  

Liro said "because of [Hernandez's] sincere and natural instinct to help people in need, he gained the love and respect of the leaders of his region more so when he was appointed presidential adviser for Southern Tagalog of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte."
       
Hernandez was also the regional president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) and regional chairperson of Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) for Region 4A and 4B.

Hernandez's will be transferred to San Fernando Funeral Homes in Lipa City.

