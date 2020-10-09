#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Fires hit two Cotabato City villages
The fire that hit Barangay Bagua in Cotabato City was preceded by another in a nearby area six hours before
via The STAR/John Unson
Fires hit two Cotabato City villages
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 11:06am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A dozen houses and a four-door apartment were destroyed by separate fires that hit two adjoining residential areas here Thursday.

The office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi is now attending to the needs of the victims.

The first of the two fires gutted houses close to each other in Barangay Bagua 1 at noontime Thursday, followed by another in nearby Barangay Bagua about six hours later.

The city’s fire bureau is still investigating on what could have triggered both fires.

The Cotabato City disaster risk reduction and management council and community leaders in both fire-stricken villages are now cooperating in extending relief interventions to victims.

A dozen houses and a four-door apartment were destroyed by separate fires that hit two adjoining residential areas here Thursday.

The office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi is now attending to the needs of the victims.

The first of the two fires gutted houses close to each other in Barangay Bagua 1 here at noontime Thursday, followed by another in nearby Barangay Bagua about six hours later.

The city’s fire bureau is still investigating on what could have triggered both fires.

The Cotabato City disaster risk reduction and management council and community leaders in both fire-stricken villages are now cooperating in extending relief interventions to victims.

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Female Grab driver arrested, assaulted by cop
By Ghio Ong | October 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A female Grab driver decried the alleged harassment by an off-duty police official in Taguig City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Suspect in murder of three nursing grads in Caloocan surrenders
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"I thought my accomplices and I were just going to steal from them, but because one of the victims recognized them, we killed...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-PhilRice executive fined P15K for P15 million graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A former executive director of the Philippine Rice Research Institute has been ordered to pay a fine of P15,000 in connection with the approval of a car loan worth P15.78 million for himself and nine other PhilRice...
Nation
fbfb
Woman, 2 kids hacked to death
By Artemio Dumlao | October 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A woman and her two children were allegedly hacked to death by three men who barged into their house in Barangay Kittag, Sanchez Mira, Cagayan before dawn on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Hospital chief faces raps over nurse’s death
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The daughter of a nurse who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in July has filed an administrative complaint against Antonio Jayson Sierra, the head of the Cainta Municipal Hospital
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila bans karaoke, videoke sessions
By Rey Galupo | 12 hours ago
The Manila city government has banned videoke and karaoke sessions to prevent loud noises that will distract students attending...
Nation
fbfb
Suspect in nurses’ murder surrenders
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Another suspect in the killing of two nurses and a nursing student in Caloocan surrendered to the Quezon City police yes...
Nation
fbfb
Fire halts LRT-2 operations
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 were suspended for over nine hours yesterday when a fire hit one of its closed...
Nation
fbfb
BuCor chief cleared of COVID-19
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag has recovered from COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Pasig River ferry resumes short trips
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Pasig River ferry service resumed short distance trips yesterday after some of its routes were cleared of water hyac...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with