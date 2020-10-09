Fires hit two Cotabato City villages

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A dozen houses and a four-door apartment were destroyed by separate fires that hit two adjoining residential areas here Thursday.

The office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi is now attending to the needs of the victims.

The first of the two fires gutted houses close to each other in Barangay Bagua 1 at noontime Thursday, followed by another in nearby Barangay Bagua about six hours later.

The city’s fire bureau is still investigating on what could have triggered both fires.

The Cotabato City disaster risk reduction and management council and community leaders in both fire-stricken villages are now cooperating in extending relief interventions to victims.

