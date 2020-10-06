#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cagayan governor hit over 'teachers doing nothing' remarks
Manuel Mamba is shown giving his inauguration speech in 2016 for his first term as governor of the province.
Facebook/Manuel Mamba
Cagayan governor hit over 'teachers doing nothing' remarks
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The governor of Cagayan has drawn flak over his remarks suggesting that teachers seem to "enjoy" doing nothing and yet still get paid with the COVID-19 pandemic cutting abrupt the previous school year and sending many to work from home.

Gov. Manuel Mamba had told DZRH in an interview that it was unfair to continue giving out salaries yet teachers are not "reciprocating" the work. 

"Sa tingin ko nage-enjoy sila. Nagsu-sweldo [pero] walang ginagawa," he said on Saturday, October 3. "Dapat 'wag na sila magreklamo dahil sa totoo I think na mayroon tayong law na 'pag ganitong work-from-home matatanggalan naman ng kaunti dahil ang dami nating nase-save."

(I think they're enjoying this because they get paid even without doing anything. They should no longer complain because I think there is a law that says during work-from-home there could be pay cuts as we save a lot.) 

"There's something na kailangan pag-aralan dito but anyway, umaasa rin kami na mas lalo pa paiigtingin ng teachers. Kailangan lang naman i-reciprocate nila na they go out of their way para makatulong sa mga estudyante sa mga bahay-bahay," Mamba added. 

(This has to be studied but we are hoping that teachers will improve. They only need to go out of their way to help students in their homes.) 

Such did not sit well with teachers, who spent the previous months adjusting to teaching through online with classes resuming this October.

"They do not get paid for writing the modules, not compensated for the higher cost of internet and electricity bills, they make do with their cramped spaces," the Council of Teachers and Staff of Colleges and Universities of the Philippines (COTESCUP) said in a statement.

Teachers are also the first to be let go when schools close, as well taking the task of being COVID-19 frontliners in distributing modules to communities, they added. 

"[Mamba], explaining his insensitive words to teachers, will hardly get the cooperation and respect of this massive sector, whom he described earlier as "enjoying" the situation of the pandemic because "they get paid while doing nothing," COTESCUP said. 

The group is composed of different faculty unions from universities such as Mapua, Siliman, Lyceum, FEU, CEU, La Salle and San Beda, to name a few. 

Mamba has since apologized for the furor, but tried to justify his remarks as challenging teachers to show "our people that we are still relevant despite the fact na walang face-to-face for so many months now."

"If you misunderstood me, I'm sorry," he said in an interview recording provided by Bombo Radyo Tugegarao. "Mataas po ang tingin ko sa edukasyon basically because I am a creation of education."

Classes have begun for some 24.75 million students this week, with the anticipated problems of poor internet service and availability of gadgets turning into a reality. 

The education department has issued guidelines giving out a P1,000 incentive for teachers during World Teachers' Day, as well as P500 for medical assistance. 

BLENDED LEARNING DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GSIS building in Cotabato City closed for COVID-19 disinfection
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The two-storey office building along Gov. Gutierrez Avenue is closed until Friday, according to an advisory the GSIS released...
Nation
fbfb
Sandigan affirms graft conviction of ex-mayor
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld its earlier ruling convicting the former city officials of Tayabas in Quezon province of gr...
Nation
fbfb
Murder, rape suspects caught
By Neil Jayson Servallos | October 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Two fugitives were arrested in separate police operations in Metro Manila, the police Anti-Kidnapping Group reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Año: Facebook took away freedom of speech
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Facebook’s takedown of Filipino accounts with supposed ties to the police and military was a “unilateral”...
Nation
fbfb
Taal-hit Aeta community learners resume classes through hand-delivered modules
By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
At least more than half of learners from the Taal-hit Aeta community enrolled for the Alternative Learning System classes...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
QC gov't pushes for protected bike lanes, active transport infrastructure
1 hour ago
“More and more people are riding bikes to get to work, which is actually good for the environment because people get...
Nation
fbfb
Dumagat leader stresses opposition to Kaliwa Dam as work continues near site
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Marcelino Tena, leader of the Samahan ng mga Katutubong Agta, Dumagat at Remontado, said work continues on the access road...
Nation
fbfb
125,000 free Beep cards for ‘people in need’
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Following criticism over the cost of its Beep cards, AF Payments Inc. the operator of the Beep card used for carousel buses...
Nation
fbfb
Berlin Wall fragment unveiled in Manila
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
A fragment of the Berlin Wall was unveiled at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Makati allots P55 million for nurses’ salary hike
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Makati City government has alloted P55 million to increase the salaries of entry-level nurses in government hospital...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with