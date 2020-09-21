#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Stolen image of Infant Jesus returns home
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - September 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A centuries-old image of the Infant Jesus stolen 32 years ago will be returned to a church in Malitbog, Southern Leyte.

CBCPNews, the official news service provider of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, reported that the image of the Sto. Niño, estimated to be 300 years old, would soon be returned to the Holy Child Church.

The image has reportedly been in the possession of a Manila-based antique collector since November last year.

Francis Ong said on Friday that he found an article with photos about the missing statue.

Ong said  he noticed the figure’s  “uncanny semblance” to an image in his collection.

He contacted the Diocese of Maasin in Southern Leyte with the help of his friends. He confirmed that the image in his possession was the missing icon of Malitbog town.

“There was no remorse nor regret but pure joy and happiness for not everyone is made a conduit for the recovery of such spiritual and cultural treasure,” Ong said.

He said he came into possession of the lost image in November when its previous owner passed away.

“What a privilege to be able to have in our home for a few months, such a revered and miraculous Niño,” he said.

Malitbog became a parish in April 1850 and the Sto. Niño image was enshrined in the church after its construction in 1857.

Fr. Mark Vincent Salang, the diocese’s chancellor, said that residents believe the Malitbog Sto. Niño was crafted by local artisans in the 1720s “to be a replica of the Sto. Niño de Cebu.”

The crudeness of the image’s design is evident of local craftsmanship, Salang said.

In 1988, the statue along with other church artifacts were stolen from the parish.

Salang said the image’s return would coincide with the Church’s celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

The diocese has been preparing for the quincentennial celebration on March 31, 2021, to commemorate the First Easter Mass that happened on Limasawa Island.

It commissioned the creation of a Sto. Niño image, which will be enthroned on Limasawa Island to remind pilgrims of its connection with the image in Cebu.

The lost image, as requested by the Diocese of Maasin, has been turned over to an atelier for restoration before it will be returned to Malitbog in time for the town’s fiesta celebration on Jan. 15.

INFANT JESUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Upwelling' due to rain likely cause of Manila Bay fish kill — BFAR
By Jonathan de Santos | 13 hours ago
BFAR said its water quality testing found a low level of dissolved oxygen in samples collected in the area.
Nation
fbfb
PNP to help enforce quarantine rules in Tagaytay
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police and the local government of Tagaytay yesterday vowed to work together to ensure the strict...
Nation
fbfb
PNP investigates Nazarene procession
By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered a probe on the procession of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Monday...
Nation
fbfb
P.1 million reward up for tip on MTPB enforcer’s killers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday offered a P100,000 reward to anyone who could give information on three persons accused of killing...
Nation
fbfb
IED found, disarmed near Jolo police office
By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The improvised explosive device was left near the police’s Maritime Office at one side of the wharf, where a number...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
BFAR: Seawater upwelling choked Manila Bay fish
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
An oceanographic phenomenon called upwelling caused the fish kill in Manila Bay along the Baseco seawall in Tondo, the Bureau...
Nation
fbfb
NBI files raps vs doctor, 2 nurses
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against a doctor and two nurses for allegedly refusing a pregnant patient...
Nation
fbfb
Cop dies in heist
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
A police officer died after responding to a robbery at a jewelry store in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Saturday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Lawmaker tells Tondo families: No relocation, no demolition
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Manila Rep. Manuel Lopez yesterday assured informal settlers in the slum area of Tondo that their shanties would not be demolished...
Nation
fbfb
Beware of extortionists, local execs told
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has warned local chief executives not to fall for extortionists who pose...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with