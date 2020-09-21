#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Burned portion of Skyway Stage 3 replaced – Villar
Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - September 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The portion of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project that collapsed following a fire in Pandacan, Manila last February has been replaced, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced last week.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said concessionaire Citra Central Expressway Corp. rushed construction works to make up for the delays.

“The lower and upper coping beams for pier 3, 4, 5 were reconstructed and the deck slab for spans 5 and 6 were completed as well. These were the burned sections from the fire incident,” Villar said.

The Skyway Stage 3, which is at 88.72 percent completion, will connect the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City to the South Luzon Expressway in Makati.

The DPWH has yet to start work on the project’s Section 2A or the Tomas Claudio-PUP Sta. Mesa segment.

When completed, the 18.83-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 is expected to reduce travel time from Buendia to Balintawak from the current two hours to only 15 to 20 minutes.

Skyway 3 can accommodate an average of 55,000 vehicles daily.

DPWH SKYWAY STAGE 3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Upwelling' due to rain likely cause of Manila Bay fish kill — BFAR
By Jonathan de Santos | 13 hours ago
BFAR said its water quality testing found a low level of dissolved oxygen in samples collected in the area.
Nation
fbfb
PNP to help enforce quarantine rules in Tagaytay
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police and the local government of Tagaytay yesterday vowed to work together to ensure the strict...
Nation
fbfb
PNP investigates Nazarene procession
By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered a probe on the procession of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Monday...
Nation
fbfb
P.1 million reward up for tip on MTPB enforcer’s killers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday offered a P100,000 reward to anyone who could give information on three persons accused of killing...
Nation
fbfb
IED found, disarmed near Jolo police office
By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The improvised explosive device was left near the police’s Maritime Office at one side of the wharf, where a number...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Stolen image of Infant Jesus returns home
By Evelyn Macairan | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A centuries-old image of the Infant Jesus stolen 32 years ago will be returned to a church in Malitbog, Southern Leyte.
Nation
fbfb
Government readies assistance for 2 survivors of sunken ship
By Mayen Jaymalin | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is readying livelihood and other assistance for the two Filipinos who survived the sinking of a cattle ship off the coast of Japan, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Burned portion of Skyway Stage 3 replaced – Villar
By Jose Rodel Clapano | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The portion of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project that collapsed following a fire in Pandacan, Manila last February has been replaced, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced last week.
Nation
fbfb
6/55 lotto prize to hit P124.5 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to reach P124.5 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
288 nurses needed in Bacolod
By Gilbert Bayoran | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
More nurses are needed in hospitals in this city to help reduce the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with