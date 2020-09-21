MANILA, Philippines — The portion of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project that collapsed following a fire in Pandacan, Manila last February has been replaced, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced last week.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said concessionaire Citra Central Expressway Corp. rushed construction works to make up for the delays.

“The lower and upper coping beams for pier 3, 4, 5 were reconstructed and the deck slab for spans 5 and 6 were completed as well. These were the burned sections from the fire incident,” Villar said.

The Skyway Stage 3, which is at 88.72 percent completion, will connect the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City to the South Luzon Expressway in Makati.

The DPWH has yet to start work on the project’s Section 2A or the Tomas Claudio-PUP Sta. Mesa segment.

When completed, the 18.83-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 is expected to reduce travel time from Buendia to Balintawak from the current two hours to only 15 to 20 minutes.

Skyway 3 can accommodate an average of 55,000 vehicles daily.