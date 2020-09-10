#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
NPA bombing plot foiled in South Cotabato
The home-made explosives recovered from slain rebel siblings Jeoffrey and Amen Nilong.
Philstar.com/John Unson
NPA bombing plot foiled in South Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 7:52pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A joint Army-police team killed Wednesday two New People’s Army guerillas carrying four home-made bombs they were to set off somewhere in South Cotabato province.

The slain siblings Jeoffrey and Amen Nilong were killed in an encounter with police personnel and members of the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion in Barangay Lamsugod in Surallah, South Cotabato on Wednesday morning.

The joint police-Army operation that resulted in the deaths of the duo was launched after local authorities learned of their plot to carry out bomb attacks in South Cotabato.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the Nilong brothers were tagged in recent bombings and burning of equipment of private firms involved in infrastructure projects in South Cotabato that refused to shell out “protection money” to the NPA.

The team that intercepted and neutralized the Nilongs recovered from their possession four powerful IEDs and materials for roadside bombs and firearms.

“We are grateful to the local communities for providing information pertaining to their bombing plots, enabling us to prevent them from forging ahead with their terror plots,” Uy said.

Local officials and traditional leaders in Surallah said they have learned from tipsters that the Nilongs were to bomb business establishments to intimidate owners for them to pay the NPA protection money. 

IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends Manila Bay white sand project
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 22 hours ago
Mayor Isko Moreno again defended yesterday the white sand project in Manila Bay, saying the dolomite believed to be hazardous...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 patient burns quarantine facility
By Eva Visperas | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
After escaping from a hospital where he was brought for treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, an 85-year-old patient set on fire a room of a quarantine facility in this town on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
NPA bombing plot foiled in South Cotabato
By John Unson | 2 hours ago
A joint Army-police team killed Wednesday two New People’s Army guerillas carrying four home-made bombs they were to...
Nation
fbfb
Mancao gets DICT post
By Christina Mendez | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has appointed former police officer Cezar Mancao II to the Department of Information and Communications Technology , Malacañang announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Isabela vice governor faces plunder raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Isabela Vice Gov. Faustino Dy III and 12 other provincial officials are facing charges over an alleged anomalous road project.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
PNP cracks down on fake quarantine papers
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered a crackdown on people manufacturing fake medical clearance certificates and travel passes needed for community quarantine exemptions.
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Nueva Vizcaya town seeks MECQ extension
By Raymond Catindig | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Stressing the need to continue to implement stricter measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, the local inter-agency task force on COVID-19 sought the extension of modified enhanced community...
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
5 Abu Sayyaf slain, 2 soldiers hurt in Sibugay clash
By Roel PareÃ±o | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Five Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed and two soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay yesterday.
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Nueva Ecija mayor survives gun attack
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Police still have no leads on the gun attack on Mayor Arvin Salonga of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija in Jaen town on Tuesday.
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Ex-speaker Fuentebella, 74
By Delon Porcalla | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Former speaker Arnulfo Fuentebella died yesterday. He was 74.
22 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with