8 killed in North Cotabato ambush incident
Authorities investigate the crime scene of the ambush incident in Barangay Aringgay in Kabacan town, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson
John Unson (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 5:58pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Eight motorists were killed in an alleged ambush in Barangay Aringgay in Kabacan town past noontime Saturday.

The victims were on separate motorcycles en route to an interior area in Barangay Aringgay when they were attacked by gunmen positioned along the road.

Local officials said, however, the incident seemed more a gunfight between the victims and policemen.

North Cotabato’s Kabacan town is home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, said she has asked the local government unit of Kabacan and the municipal police to investigate on incident.

