Laude kin oppose Pemberton’s release

OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines — US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton should not be released from prison due to good conduct, according to the family of slain transgender Jeffrey ”Jennifer” Laude.

Virginia Suarez, counsel for the Laude family, told The STAR that Pemberton’s camp filed a motion for the release of the American, saying he had completed serving his prison term due to his good behavior.

Pemberton was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for homicide after admitting in court that he strangled and killed Laude in 2014.

The Laude family received P4.6 million in civil damages on Wednesday after the Supreme Court allowed Pemberton to withdraw his appeal to reverse his conviction.

”Nagmamadali sila. Yun pala may motion to apply full credit for alleged good conduct,” Suarez said.

She said Pemberton had served only half of his sentence, adding that the American does not deserve full credit for good conduct.

“His conduct was never put to test as he was living solo and comfortably in his specially made cell,” Suarez said.

Pemberton is being held in a military facility at Camp Aguinaldo.

She cited a recent Supreme Court ruling which states that satisfactory behavior of a convicted prisoner involves participation in rehabilitation programs and authorized work activities or accomplishment of exemplary deeds as well as faithful obedience to prison rules and regulations.

“He failed to provide even an iota of evidence to prove good conduct. One should not be given full credit by the simple self-serving claim of good conduct. Even the Bureau of Correction’s certification should have some material basis. Otherwise, this is subject to abuse and can be circumvented easily,” Suarez said.