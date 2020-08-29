Cagayan inmatestest positive

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - August 29, 2020 - 12:00am

CAGAYAN, Philippines — Meanwhile, in Cagayan, Gov. Manuel Mamba confirmed that all the 32 inmates at the Tuguegarao City custodial center were infected, citing test results released yesterday.

City police chief Col. Jonalyn Tecbobolan and 22 of her men tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The police station has been on lockdown since Aug. 17 after a non-uniformed personnel and 10 police officers contracted the virus.

Mamba said 70 other police officers deployed to community precincts were quarantined.

Mayor Jefferson Soriano said the provincial police office deployed an augmentation force of 200 personnel.

In Kalinga, the Tabuk city health office said 15 tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Twelve of the patients, five of them minors, were exposed to three visiting cadets of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy.

In Pangasinan, Mapandan Mayor Anthony Penuliar placed Barangay Amanoaoac on lockdown after the town recorded its first confirmed case on Tuesday. — Raymund Catindig, Artemio Dumlao, Eva Visperas

