Cop arrested over stolen vehicle

MANILA, Philippines — A police official was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Renato Castillo, 46, was disarmed by personnel of the National Capital Region Police Office and Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) in Barangay Silangan at around 6:30 p.m.

Reports said Castillo was driving a Toyota Innova, which was listed as stolen by the Highway Patrol Group, according to Col. Jaycon Ramos, San Mateo police chief.

Records showed the vehicle was parked along Magnolia street in Barangay Roxas District when it was stolen in August 2014.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the vehicle ended up in Castillo’s possession.

Authorities said that prior to his arrest, Castillo was on floating status due to irregularities he allegedly committed while performing his duties.

The suspect was brought to the IMEG’s office at Camp Crame for investigation. – Ed Amoroso