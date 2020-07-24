Passengers, crew rescued after ship catches fire near Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 45 passengers and crew members have been rescued after a passenger ship caught fire near Binongkalan Point in Cebu Thursday night.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that MV Filipinas Dinagat caught fire while sailing at the vicinity waters about 5.5 nautical miles east off Binongkalan Point at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

"Immediately, the survivors were embarked in a motorbanca that transported them to the nearest port for further assistance," the PCG said.

The passenger ship owned by Cokaliong Shipping Lines was totally engulfed in fire when the coast guard arrived the the area, according to the incident report.

MV Filipinas Dinagat left Cebu City at around 7 p.m. Thursday and was bound for Palompon, Leyte. The PCG is conducting investigation on the cause of the fire.

The coast guard has deployed patrol vessel BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) for monitoring and maritime safety patrol to inform passing vessels of the incident.

At 1 a.m. Thursday, the medical team of the provincial coast guard provided medical assistance to the 41 survivors after arriving at Danao Port in Cebu.

Ship captain Joel Villanueva, along with three other crew members, remained in the vicinity waters after being rescued by BRP Suluan to attend to the burning ship.

"The shipowner reported that all ship crew aboard MV Filipinas Dinagat were safe and all accounted for, hence the declaration of a 'zero-casualty' maritime incident," the report read. — Patricia Lourdes Viray