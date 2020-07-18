5 siblings, members of NPA, surrender in Sultan Kudarat

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines — Five siblings belonging to the New People’s Army surrendered Friday and pledged allegiance to the government.

The brothers Billy, Bobby, Igah, Untong and Waning Tayan, yielded through the backchannel intercession of local executives in Sultan Kudarat province and officials of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion of the 601st Brigade.

The Tayans belonged to an NPA group operating in hinterland areas in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Esperanza, Isulan and Lebak towns, where rebels subject local farmers and traders to monthly collection of “protection money” in exchange for their safety.

The five former NPAs have renounced their membership with the rebel group during a simple rite organized by the 7th IB.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Saturday credit for the surrender of the Tayans should partly go to the commanding officer of 7th IB, Lt. Col. Romel Valencia, and his immediate superior, Brig. Gen. Roy Galido of the 601st Brigade.

More than a hundred NPAs have surrendered in provinces covered by the 6th ID in the past six months through the efforts of local officials and commanding officers of battalions under the division.