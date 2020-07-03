COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, Mayon Volcano spews ash in Daraga, Albay province.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Alert Level 2 still up over Mayon Volcano after magmatic activity recorded
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — State seismology bureau Phivolcs on Friday recorded magmatic activity beneath Mayon Volcano's edifice in Albay Pronvince.

State seismologists observed a "faint crater glow" and slight inflammation at the volcano's summit, and a continued emission of "white steam-laden plumes." 

Phivolcs' bulletin on Thursday also recorded one volcanic earthquake in the last 24 hours.

Mayon Volcano continues to be on Alert Level 2 as it is "at a moderate level of unrest."

The volcano has been exhibiting moderate unrest for over two years now and entry into its six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) continues to be strictly prohibited. Mayon is the country's most active volcano.

It last erupted in January 2018, causing thousands of Albay province residents to evacuate.

"The public is reminded that sudden explosions, lava collapse, pyroclastic density currents or PDCs and ashfall can occur without warning and threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes of Mayon. People residing close to these danger areas are also advised to observe precautions against rockfalls, PDCs, and ashfall" Phivolcs said on Friday. — Bella Perez-Rubio

