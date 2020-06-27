LIST: UV Express routes to resume operations in Metro Manila starting June 29

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Saturday confirmed that a total of 980 UV Express vans plying to and from Metro Manila and nearby provinces will initially be allowed to operate in 47 routes beginning Monday.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said the deployment of UV Express units does not remove the possibility of later allowing modern and traditional jeepneys to augment their operations depending on passenger demand.

He appealed to UV Express drivers and operators to strictly comply with regulations under LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-25, including the guideline that "UV express routes shall be terminal-to-terminal, maintain no pick up and drop off of passengers, and not pass through nor traverse EDSA and Commonwealth Avenue, except to cross."

Delgra also said that the existing fare rate of P2 per kilometer remains in effect and that no fare adjustment will be applicable unless approved by the LFTRB.

Violators may face fines and suspension or cancellation of their franchise.

Other guidelines include regular examination by operators of their drivers' fitness to work (including checking their body temperature and screening for COVID-19 symptoms), wearing of masks and gloves at all times by drivers and conductors, requiring commuters to wear masks and pay the exact fare before boarding UV Express units, imposing a passenger limit of only two per row and one seat apart and installation of impermeable barriers to "seal off the driver’s compartment and between rows of seats that are less than one meter apart."

Here is the list of approved UV Express routes.

1. Meycauayan - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

2. Obando - MRT North Ave., QC

3. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - MRT North Ave.

4. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Trinoma, MRT North Ave., Mindanao Ave.

5. Heritage (Meycauayan Bulacan) - SM North (QC)

6. Marilao (Bulacan) - SM North Ave.

7. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

8. SM Marilao (Bulacan) - SM North (QC)

9. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Quezon Ave. via NLEX

10. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

11. Marilao - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

12. Marilao Terminal - Quezon Ave. Terminal (MRT)

13. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal

14. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal via NLEX

15. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)) - MRT / Quezon Ave. Terminal via NLEX

16. SM Marilao (Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal

17. Meycauayan - Recto

18. Balagtas - Monumento

19. Springville, Molino Bacoor - Alabang via Daanghari

20. Molino - Alabang via Daanghari

21. Molino Bacoor - Ayala Center Terminal via Skyway

22. Golden City (Dasmariñas) - Ayala Center

23. Pacita - Makati Square

24. Pacita Complex - Ayala Center Terminal via San Pedro Exit

25. Pacita Complex (Laguna) - SM Makati

26. Pacita (San Pedro, Laguna) - Makati Square

27. Pacita Complex - Ayala Center via Southwoods Exit

28. Barangay Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) - Festival Mall

29. Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) - Festival Mall (Alabang)

30. Balibago (Laguna) - SM Southmall (Las Piñas)

31. Taytay – EDSA Central

32. Greenland Executive Village (Cainta) - Ayala

33. Rodgriguez - Sta. Lucia Grandmall (Cainta)

34. Masinag - Ayala

35. Antipolo - Ayala

36. Antipolo - Ayala via C5

37. Antipolo - Ayala via Tikling

38. Antipolo - Ayala via Circumferencial Rd.

39. San Mateo (Rizal) - Ayala Ave.

40. Binangonan - Sta. Lucia (Cainta)

41. Binangonan - SM Megamall

42. Binangonan - EDSA Starmall

43. Binangonan - EDSA Central

44. Binangonan - Marikina Riverbank via LRT Santolan

45. Cardona - EDSA Starmall

46. Cardona - EDSA Central

47. Morong - SM Megamall