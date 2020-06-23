COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This satellite image shows the Zamboanga Peninsula
Google Maps
Zamboanga Peninsula prepares for arrival of 5,000 deported from Malaysia
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 2:51pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has adopted a health protocol for the arrival of 5,300 detained Filipinos in Malaysia who will deported in batches starting Tuesday.

Dr. Josh Brillantes, Department of Health 9 (DOH) assistant regional director, said the regional IATF has created a sub-task group headed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) along with the Philippine Ports Authority and the different local government units in the region.

"We have made some schemes for the arrival and where to billet all these arriving repatriates from Malaysia," Brillantes said.

According to Brillantes, due to the continued coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, strict health protocols will be followed to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

Brillantes said the deportees should be initially given the rapid test in Malaysia before boarding ships that will take them to ports in Western Mindanao.

The repatriated Filipinos will also go through a triage system to determine whether they will pose a health risk to their home towns and villages.

"Their concerned LGUs will be notified ahead so that upon arrival of the vessel they will be fetched, especially those from other places and be brought to their respective localities for the quarantine,: Brillantes said.

The health official said the Department of Social Welfare and Development will house those whose LGUs will not fetch them on arrival.

The RIATF also clarified that the deportation will be done in batches of 400 starting June 23. The arrivals will be spaced 15 days apart.

