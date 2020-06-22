COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This June 22, 2020 photo shows the blast scene, which is only few meters away from the South Upi town hall.
via The STAR/John Unson
IED explodes as Maguindanao mayor's vehicle drives past
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 9:09pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Mayor Reynalbert Insular of South Upi town, Maguindanao survived a bomb attack Monday, his second in about two years.

The roadside bomb went off while Insular and his escorts were passing by a dirt road behind the South Upi town hall in Barangay Romongaob in their black Mitsubishi Pajero.

South Upi is the site of deadly land disputes involving native inhabitants and Moro groups.

Police still do not know how the bombers managed to come close to the town hall to plant a roadside bomb.

The incident was preceded by clashes last month between Teduray and Moro groups squabbling for control of land in three barangays in South Upi. The hostilities displaced thousands of families.

Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Monday that he has directed the Maguindanao provincial police office to investigate the incident.

MAGUINDANAO SOUTH UPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barangay captain, 2 others killed in island off Basilan
By Roel Pareño | 6 hours ago
Umbong was initially rushed to the Rural Health Unit of Tabuan Lasa in Barangay Lanawan but died while undergoing treatm...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu City PNP, DepEd offices on lockdown
By Miriam Desacada | 2 days ago
At least 25 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office have been found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
Frontliners emulating Jose Rizal’s self sacrifice
By Christina Mendez | 2 days ago
Malacañang officials compared thousands of Filipino health workers and other frontline workers engaged in addressing...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ tracking man who threatens to rape Sharon’s daughter
By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
The Department of Justice is verifying the identity of a man who posted on social media his threat to rape Sharon Cuneta’s...
Nation
fbfb
5 returning residents, ex-inmate test positive for COVID-19 in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 2 days ago
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease increased to 205 in Zamboanga peninsula as five locally stranded...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Quezon City street placed on 'special concern lockdown'
2 hours ago
“The upper part of Calle 29 will remain under SCL as it has 9 active COVID-19 cases. We will schedule re-swab next week,”...
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
Decades after losing Pasig to NCR, Rizal has new official capital
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Republic Act No. 11475 moves the capital and seat of Rizal from Pasig City in Metro Manila to Antipolo City.
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Sultan Kudarat bombing suspect arrested in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 12 hours ago
The police on Sunday arrested  a senior member of the Dawlah Islamiya implicated in two deadly bombings in Isulan, Sultan...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Another illegal Chinese COVID clinic raided
By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
Another illegal establishment allegedly operating as a medical facility and catering to Chinese patients believed to be infected...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Task force to probe Caloocan village chief’s slay
By Rey Galupo | 22 hours ago
Police created yesterday a task force that would investigate all possible motives, including illegal drugs, for the killing...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with