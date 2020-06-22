IED explodes as Maguindanao mayor's vehicle drives past

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Mayor Reynalbert Insular of South Upi town, Maguindanao survived a bomb attack Monday, his second in about two years.

The roadside bomb went off while Insular and his escorts were passing by a dirt road behind the South Upi town hall in Barangay Romongaob in their black Mitsubishi Pajero.

South Upi is the site of deadly land disputes involving native inhabitants and Moro groups.

Police still do not know how the bombers managed to come close to the town hall to plant a roadside bomb.

The incident was preceded by clashes last month between Teduray and Moro groups squabbling for control of land in three barangays in South Upi. The hostilities displaced thousands of families.

Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Monday that he has directed the Maguindanao provincial police office to investigate the incident.