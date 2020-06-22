Quezon City street placed on 'special concern lockdown'

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City placed part of a private subdivision's street on special concern lockdown (SCL) after recording six active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the same area.

In a statement sent to reporters on Monday morning, the city's local government disclosed that a portion of King Christian Street in Kingspoint Subdivision in Barangay Bagbag was flagged for SCL after a confirmed active case reportedly infected three people in the same household and two other households in the area.

A total of 59 families or 243 residents live in and around the area, the city said, prompting the decision to place the street under SCL.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, who heads the city health department’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (ESU), said that the distribution of case investigation forms also began Monday.

“After that, we will conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on Wednesday until Friday on those who need them, based on our assessment,” said Dr. Cruz.

Other areas on special concern lockdown

As of this publishing, four other areas within the city’s borders are still under SCL, including:

Kaingin Bukid in Barangay Apolonio Samson

Portion of Ermin Garcia Street

Portion of Imperial Street in Barangay E. Rodriguez

The upper half of Calle 29 in Barangay Libis.

According to Cruz, the current SCL hoisted over Kaingin Bukid since June 10 was extended to give the city ESU time to complete 1,000 tests in the area. “Starting Monday, the national government will help conduct PCR testing. They plan to test 500 individuals in a week,” said Cruz.

This, while only six of the 573 individuals that underwent rapid diagnostic testing in Ermin Garcia and Imperial Streets came back positive. Both areas have been under SCL since June 15.

“The upper part of Calle 29 will remain under SCL as it has nine active COVID-19 cases. We will schedule re-swab next week,” said Cruz.

As of the health department's latest tally update on Monday evening, 30,682 Filipinos have been sickened with the new pathogen since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December when President Rodrigo Duterte initially refused to impose a travel ban over mainland China. — Franco Luna