COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Quezon City Hall
QC Government
Quezon City street placed on 'special concern lockdown'
(Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 7:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City placed part of a private subdivision's street on special concern lockdown (SCL) after recording six active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the same area.

In a statement sent to reporters on Monday morning, the city's local government disclosed that a portion of King Christian Street in Kingspoint Subdivision in Barangay Bagbag was flagged for SCL after a confirmed active case reportedly infected three people in the same household and two other households in the area.

A total of 59 families or 243 residents live in and around the area, the city said, prompting the decision to place the street under SCL.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, who heads the city health department’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (ESU), said that the distribution of case investigation forms also began Monday.

“After that, we will conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on Wednesday until Friday on those who need them, based on our assessment,” said Dr. Cruz.

Other areas on special concern lockdown

As of this publishing, four other areas within the city’s borders are still under SCL, including: 

  • Kaingin Bukid in Barangay Apolonio Samson
  • Portion of Ermin Garcia Street
  • Portion of Imperial Street in Barangay E. Rodriguez 
  • The upper half of Calle 29 in Barangay Libis.

According to Cruz, the current SCL hoisted over Kaingin Bukid since June 10 was extended to give the city ESU time to complete 1,000 tests in the area. “Starting Monday, the national government will help conduct PCR testing. They plan to test 500 individuals in a week,” said Cruz.

This, while only six of the 573 individuals that underwent rapid diagnostic testing in Ermin Garcia and Imperial Streets came back positive. Both areas have been under SCL since June 15.

“The upper part of Calle 29 will remain under SCL as it has nine active COVID-19 cases. We will schedule re-swab next week,” said Cruz.

As of the health department's latest tally update on Monday evening, 30,682 Filipinos have been sickened with the new pathogen since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December when President Rodrigo Duterte initially refused to impose a travel ban over mainland China. — Franco Luna

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barangay captain, 2 others killed in island off Basilan
By Roel Pareño | 4 hours ago
Umbong was initially rushed to the Rural Health Unit of Tabuan Lasa in Barangay Lanawan but died while undergoing treatm...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ tracking man who threatens to rape Sharon’s daughter
By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice is verifying the identity of a man who posted on social media his threat to rape Sharon Cuneta’s...
Nation
fbfb
5 returning residents, ex-inmate test positive for COVID-19 in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 2 days ago
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease increased to 205 in Zamboanga peninsula as five locally stranded...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu City PNP, DepEd offices on lockdown
By Miriam Desacada | 2 days ago
At least 25 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office have been found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
Frontliners emulating Jose Rizal’s self sacrifice
By Christina Mendez | 2 days ago
Malacañang officials compared thousands of Filipino health workers and other frontline workers engaged in addressing...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
3 nabbed for P8 million shabu, guns
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
More than P8 million worth of illegal drugs, firearms and explosives were confiscated by anti-narcotics agents from three...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
7 Chinese fugitives deported
By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has deported seven Chinese fugitives for allegedly engaging in online gaming and other illegal...
Nation
fbfb
Army opens mental health center
By Michael Punongbayan | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army opened its Mental Health Resiliency Center at the Army General Hospital in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig over the weekend.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
DENR, NBI seize P3.2 million agarwood
By Michael Punongbayan | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources along with agents of the National Bureau of Investigation have confiscated about 20 kilos of agarwood valued at P3.2 million in Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
3 die in Ilocos mishap
By Raymund Catindig | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons died in a smashup involving a motorcycle, a tricycle and a truck in Santa, Ilocos Sur on Saturday.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with