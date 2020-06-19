COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Courts may also hold hearings through video conferencing and receive pleadings and motions filed electronically while the city hall building undergoes disinfection.
STAR/File
Manila courts on lockdown
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - June 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila regional and metropolitan trial courts went on lockdown yesterday after two court personnel were exposed to their relatives who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a memorandum signed by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Virgilio Macaraig, all offices and courts from third to fifth floor of the city hall would be closed until June 30.

The lockdown was enforced days after Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa convicted Rappler editor Maria Ressa and former writer researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. of cyber libel on Monday.

The promulgation of verdict was attended by local and foreign press.

“Two court employees interacted with their relatives who tested positive for COVID-19. Judges are given the discretion whether or not to proceed with in-court hearings scheduled today, if there is any,” the memorandum read.

The Metropolitan Trial Courts (MeTC) and office of the clerk of court housed at city hall, the old Ombudsman building and Parkview Plaza Building will be placed on lockdown beginning today until June 29.

Executive Judge Carissa Anne Manook-Frondozo said the MeTC would be under lockdown after a security guard of Parkview Plaza tested positive for COVID-19.

Swab samples were taken from the security guard, who exhibited symptoms of the virus.

All judges and court personnel were advised to undergo self-quarantine and participate in contact tracing efforts.

Courts may also hold hearings through video conferencing and receive pleadings and motions filed electronically while the city hall building undergoes disinfection.

15 MRT-3 workers have COVID

At least 15 maintenance personnel of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 were found positive for COVID-19, prompting the MRT-3 management to conduct rapid testing of employees working at the depot.

One of the workers took the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test on June 11 and tested positive after three days.

He reported to work on June 8.

Because of the positive result, 32 other employees who interacted with the patient had their swab samples taken. Of the number, 14 tested positive for the virus. Evelyn Macairan, Ghio Ong

MANILA COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lumad students reported missing are in military camp — report
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
The younger Tacalan son was quoted in the DxND report as saying that his welfare had not been neglected by the MISFI administration...
Nation
fbfb
PNP officer faces probe for bypassing Borongan City quarantine checkpoint
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Another police officer has reportedly violated quarantine rules.
Nation
fbfb
Isko locks down 3 Manila barangays
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Manila city government yesterday placed three barangays under 48-hour enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the spike...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ compound on COVID-19 lockdown until June 29
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he “ordered a lockdown on the DOJ main building, the new [National Prosecution...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB eyes return of jeepneys by June 30
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is eyeing the resumption of operations of public utility...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Quiapo barangay captain shot dead
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
Police are looking into illegal drugs as a possible motive for the killing of a barangay captain in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
25 more cops infected with virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Twenty-five more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 440 the number of Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ to NBI: Probe Kerwin Espinosa’s drug deals
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations that confessed...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
BuCor COVID cases reach 301
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The number of inmates and Bureau of Corrections personnel infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has climbed...
Nation
fbfb
San Juan, Mandaluyong ease curfew hours
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
San Juan and Mandaluyong have relaxed curfew hours to help the residents suffering from limited public transportation and for businesses to recover amid the pandemic.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with