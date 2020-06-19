Manila courts on lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila regional and metropolitan trial courts went on lockdown yesterday after two court personnel were exposed to their relatives who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a memorandum signed by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Virgilio Macaraig, all offices and courts from third to fifth floor of the city hall would be closed until June 30.

The lockdown was enforced days after Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa convicted Rappler editor Maria Ressa and former writer researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. of cyber libel on Monday.

The promulgation of verdict was attended by local and foreign press.

“Two court employees interacted with their relatives who tested positive for COVID-19. Judges are given the discretion whether or not to proceed with in-court hearings scheduled today, if there is any,” the memorandum read.

The Metropolitan Trial Courts (MeTC) and office of the clerk of court housed at city hall, the old Ombudsman building and Parkview Plaza Building will be placed on lockdown beginning today until June 29.

Executive Judge Carissa Anne Manook-Frondozo said the MeTC would be under lockdown after a security guard of Parkview Plaza tested positive for COVID-19.

Swab samples were taken from the security guard, who exhibited symptoms of the virus.

All judges and court personnel were advised to undergo self-quarantine and participate in contact tracing efforts.

Courts may also hold hearings through video conferencing and receive pleadings and motions filed electronically while the city hall building undergoes disinfection.

15 MRT-3 workers have COVID

At least 15 maintenance personnel of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 were found positive for COVID-19, prompting the MRT-3 management to conduct rapid testing of employees working at the depot.

One of the workers took the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test on June 11 and tested positive after three days.

He reported to work on June 8.

Because of the positive result, 32 other employees who interacted with the patient had their swab samples taken. Of the number, 14 tested positive for the virus. Evelyn Macairan, Ghio Ong