LTFRB eyes return of jeepneys by June 30

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is eyeing the resumption of operations of public utility jeepneys or PUJs in Metro Manila by the end of the month.

The Department of Transportation earlier said some old jeepneys may still be allowed to operate in areas under general community quarantine.

At a virtual hearing yesterday of the House committee on Metro Manila development, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said up to 104 rationalized jeepney routes would be opened once lockdowns are lifted.

“We’re looking at allowing PUJs to resume operations on or before the end of the month,” Delgra told the panel chaired by Manila Rep. Manny Lopez.

The government suspended all modes of public transport when Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in March to curb the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

When the National Capital Region shifted to the more relaxed general community quarantine on June 1, select public transport, including P2P buses, trains, ride-hailing services and bicycles were allowed at limited passenger capacity.

A transport group earlier said around 90 percent of jeepney and bus drivers nationwide were affected by the lockdowns, with many of them reportedly begging for alms just to survive.