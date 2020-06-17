COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Espenido reassigned to Eastern Visayas
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After months of being on floating status, controversial police official Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido has been reassigned to the Eastern Visayas police.

Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba, Eastern Visayas police chief, confirmed that Espenido is with them.

However, Balba said Espenido is waiting for further instructions on the unit where he will be assigned.

“Hindi pa nag-co-convene ang board,” Balba said in a text message, referring to regional police officials tasked to give assignments to police officers.

Espenido was relieved as deputy chief for operations and head of the drug enforcement unit of the Bacolod City police in February. He was among more than 300 police officers investigated over their alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

Espenido said he has yet to receive an update on whether he was cleared of the allegations against him.

“Hindi pa natin din alam,” he said in a brief phone interview.

Espenido led a bloody operation against members of the Parojinog family in Ozamiz City in July 2017 when he was the city’s police chief.

Fifteen members of the Parojinog clan and their associates where killed during the operation.

