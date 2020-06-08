COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Dozens of houses were damaged by a tornado that hit flatlands in President Quirino town Sunday.
Municipal government of President Quirino
Tornado hits Sultan Kudarat town, dozens of houses damaged
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 9:42am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — More than 30 houses were destroyed by a tornado that struck villages at flatlands in President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat Sunday.

The municipal government of President Quirino is now relocating the affected villagers to evacuation sites, according to local officials.

The tornado also swept through rice fields, damaging crops.

Municipal government of President Quirino
Municipal government of President Quirino
Municipal government of President Quirino

Barangay officials said their local government unit is now attending to the needs of displaced villagers.

Heavy downpours followed the tornado that hit the municipality and sent villagers running for their lives.

