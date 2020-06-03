Partial solar eclipse visible on June 21

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can witness a penumbral lunar and a partial solar eclipse this month, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21, according to PAGASA’s monthly astronomical diary.

“Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun, creating a ring of fire effect,” PAGASA said.

The event will be observed as a partial solar eclipse in the Philippines.

“The public is advised to never look at the sun directly during any type of solar eclipse. Looking at the sun is dangerous. It can damage your eyes,” the weather bureau said.

The northernmost areas in Luzon will have a good view of the partial solar eclipse or an eclipse obscuration of up to 91 percent.

In the Visayas and Mindanao, eclipse obscuration ranges from 52 to 66 percent and 43 to 58 percent, respectively.

An eclipse obscuration is the fraction of the sun’s surface area that is covered by the moon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said a penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the faint penumbral portion of the Earth’s shadow.