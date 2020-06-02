Boracay swimming ban lifted

MANILA, Philippines — The municipal government of Malay in Aklan has allowed swimming in Boracay, but only for local residents.

Acting Mayor Frolibar Bautista yesterday lifted the ban on swimming, but required residents to have their body temperature checked and register at the lifeguard stations.

Swimmers were required to observe social distancing and use their own gear such as goggles and snorkels.

Malay shifted to modified general community quarantine effective yesterday after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases identified it as a low-risk area for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

In Cebu, priests and personnel of the Basilica del Santo Niño Convent were placed on quarantine after it was reported that some of them showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The suspected cases were discovered on May 25, prompting the city health department to subject the personnel and the priests to swab tests.

Cebu Augustinian prior provincial Fr. Andres Rivera Jr. gave the assurance that the situation is being managed properly.

Meanwhile, seven undocumented Filipinos from Sabah, Malaysia were intercepted and placed on quarantine on Turtle Island in Tawi-Tawi on Sunday.

The Filipinos were spotted on board a motorized boat that docked in Barangay Poblacion at around 8:30 p.m.