The lockdown, which started on May 7, would have been lifted on Saturday.
Boy Santos, file
Lockdown in Caloocan barangay extended
Rey Galupo (The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The “hard lockdown” enforced in Barangay 12 in Caloocan City is extended until May 30 amid the spike in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, Mayor Oscar Malapitan announced yesterday.

The lockdown, which started on May 7, would have been lifted on Saturday.

Barangay 12 in District 2, which has a population of about 25,000, recorded 49 cases of COVID-19.

Aside from the rising number of COVID-19 infections, Malapitan said they decided to extend the lockdown for another week because residents in the area were not following guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine.

Police have accosted more than 40 people for violating lockdown protocols.

Barangay chairman Alfredo Dacles, who reportedly tested positive for the virus, requested another 20-day extension of his quarantine.

Last month, Dacles went viral on social media after some residents accused him of selective distribution of food packs and cash assistance.

More lockdowns

The city government said four areas in Barangay 28 would be placed under lockdown following reports of increased number of residents infected with COVID-19.

Dagat-Dagatan Avenue and the streets of Kawal, Landaska and Kamara will be placed under lockdown starting today until May 31.

The local government distributed food packs and cash aid to the residents.

As of May 23, data from the city health department showed that Caloocan posted 455 cases of COVID-19, including 34 deaths and 100 recoveries.

