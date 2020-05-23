2 Batangas barangays under hard lockdown for COVID-19

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Mayor Beverly Dimacuha has issued on Friday Executive Order 25, placing Barangays Cuta and Malitam under a 48-hour hard lockdown, following a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases these past days.

The lockdown will be enforced from 1 p.m. of May 23 to 25 for “purposes of disease surveillance, verification or testing and rapid risk assessments” as the city’s response measures to the imminent danger posed by COVID-19 to the said locality.

During the lockdown period, the city will enforce the so-called “No one in No one out,” policy.

This means that residents of said barangays shall be constricted to their residences and are banned from going out of their houses.

Exempted from the ban are health workers residing in the barangay and officers of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and government workers rendering emergency frontline services, border control and other critical services.

All commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities in the said barangays shall be suspended within the specified period of the hard lockdown.

In addition, all commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities in the vicinity of the new public market will resume at 2 a.m., May 26.

Mt. View Subdivision and De Joya Bayview Subdivision will be treated as outside of Barangay Cuta as far as the hard lockdown is concerned.

In a report issued 5 p.m. Friday, the Batangas City Health Office said that Barangay Cuta has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases with one recovery and one fatality while Malitam has five confirmed cases.

