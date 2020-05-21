COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This undated file photo shows shabu and drug paraphernalia seized during a drug sting in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson, File photo
P680,000 worth of shabu seized from three peddlers arrested in Maguindanao
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 5:34pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from three traffickers who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat town Wednesday.

Mohalidin Pikit, Maimona Bagundang and Sidik Bagundang are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects were frisked and cuffed after selling about half a kilo of shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a sting Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Thursday the operation that led to their arrest was assisted by units of the Bangsamoro regional police and members of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police force.

He said the three suspects were entrapped with the help of vigilant tipsters, among them their relatives. 

DRUG TRAFFICKING PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCERMENT AGENCY SHABU
