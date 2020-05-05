Former cop caught with gun, boxes of liquor after C-5 shootout

MANILA, Philippines — A former member of the national police and his son were arrested after they figured in a shootout with members of the Quezon City police along the stretch of C-5 Road in Pasig City on Tuesday.

According to a spot report from QCPD's Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, the vehicle of Joselito delos Santos, a former cop, was flagged down by police at a quarantine checkpoint at around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

As authorities approached the vehicle, though, Delos Santos and his son Jayson suddenly sped off along Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. Ave. and headed for C-5.

"This prompted the said police officers to give chase, however, upon reaching the flyover along C-5 Road, Pasig, one of the suspects fired toward the chasing police officers. At that instance, same police officer retaliated, hitting the driver who lost his control and the vehicle rammed into the center island," the spot report said.

The same spot report said that a Taurus 9mm pistol along with two magazines with ammunition and several boxes of liquor were recovered after the incident.

As a result of the incident, Police Cpl. Villamor Talosig was confined at The Medical City, though it is unclear what injuries he sustained.

In a video shared on social media, the officer recording also said that having suspects lie down on the ground was part of the standard operating procedure.

Rules 7.4 and 7.5 of the PNP Operational Procedures say that police may only use "more extreme, but non-deadly measures" and "only such necessary and reasonable force should be applied as would be sufficient to overcome the resistance" when dealing with violent or armed offenders.

"If you're stopped, comply with it properly and don't try to run away so it doesn't end up like this. These are the people who don't know how to stop and respect the law of the Philippines," the officer is heard saying in Filipino in his video.

Police Capt. Johanna Sazon, QCPD spokesperson, told Philstar.com that the wounded suspect was "still confined at Rizal Medical Center."

"The turn of events in this supposed to be a simple vehicle inspection is extremely saddening,” said Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO Chief, in a statement.

"We have always reiterated our plea for everyone to stay home and obey all laws especially those relative to the extended ECQ. This kind of resistance is very much unnecessary," he added.

The past month's cases involving police elements include the shooting of a former soldier who had previously had his back turned and his arms raised and the attempted arrest of a man in his own home.

Tuesday's latest data by the quarantine enforcement arm of the administration's COVID-19 task force also disclosed that 161,477 curfew violators were recorded since the enhanced community quarantine was put in place on March 17, with 44,017 of them being placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte's weekly report to Congress on the use of his emergency powers said that over 1,200 cases of violence against women and children were reported to the police in that same span of time.