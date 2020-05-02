80-year-old man is Lipa's 9th recovered COVID-19 patient

LIPA CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — An 80-year-old man from Plantacion Meridienne in Barangay Sampaguita here has recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, Mayor Eric Africa said.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the city to nine, the most in Batangas province. Incidentally, Lipa City also had the most number of cases in the province with 26. Six residents of Lipa died of the disease.

The newly-recovered patient is husband of an 83-year-old woman who also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, three patients from Plantacion Meridienne, namely the said couple and a 79-year-old woman who attended to their needs tested positive for the virus.

From March 30 to April 6, Plantacion Meridienne was placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine to prevent virus transmission in the said community.

Based on existing protocols of the Departmet of Health, a patient is said to have “fully recovered” from the disease if he tests negative twice and has shown no symptoms before the second swab test.

Nationwide, the DOH reported Friday 284 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, giving rise to a total of 8,772 infections. The country had 41 new recoveries, increasing the number to 1,084, and 11 new deaths, leading to 579 total fatalities.

