COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
In this April 27, 2020 photo, a health worker conducts a COVID-19 testing using Rapid Diagnostic Test in Cainta.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File photo
80-year-old man is Lipa's 9th recovered COVID-19 patient
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 11:55am

LIPA CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — An 80-year-old man from Plantacion Meridienne in Barangay Sampaguita here has recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, Mayor Eric Africa said.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the city to nine, the most in Batangas province. Incidentally, Lipa City also had the most number of cases in the province with 26. Six residents of Lipa died of the disease.

The newly-recovered patient is husband of an 83-year-old woman who also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, three patients from Plantacion Meridienne, namely the said couple and a 79-year-old woman who attended to their needs tested positive for the virus.

From March 30 to April 6, Plantacion Meridienne was placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine to prevent virus transmission in the said community.

Based on existing protocols of the Departmet of Health, a patient is said to have “fully recovered” from the disease if he tests negative twice and has shown no symptoms before the second swab test.

Nationwide, the DOH reported Friday 284 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, giving rise to a total of 8,772 infections. The country had 41 new recoveries, increasing the number to 1,084, and 11 new deaths, leading to 579 total fatalities.

 

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pal’s unsolved rape-slay case motivated Bar topnotcher
By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
The rape and murder of her classmate, which remains unresolved, motivated 2019 Bar topnotcher Mae Diane Azores to become a...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina mayor, cops clash over volunteers’ arrest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro yesterday locked horns with the Philippine National Police over the arrest of 10 people running...
Nation
fbfb
BARMM cautions residents against 'non-authentic' GCQ guidelines
By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro region’s local government minister, said Friday people ought to listen only to announcements...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina mayor orders release of 10 relief workers
22 hours ago
Police on Friday arrested ten of volunteer relief workers in Marikina City, Gabriela Women’s Party said in a state...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City eyes color-coded IDs for seniors during GCQ
May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government is looking at the possibility of implementing a color-coded scheme for new identification cards to be issued to the city’s senior citizens to ensure they are properly guided when...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Calabarzon cop chief recovers; priest dies of COVID
By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
P2 million donation to benefit displaced jeepney drivers
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday thanked STAR president and chief executive officer Miguel Belmonte for a P2-million donation...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
P40 million ‘COVID drugs’ seized in Manila warehouse
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
At least P40 million worth of medicines reported to treat coronavirus disease 2019 were confiscated during a raid on a warehouse...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Zamora mulls extended ECQ
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The city government of San Juan is not inclined to lift the enhanced community quarantine if risk assessment and statistics...
Nation
fbfb
Ilocos Norte pushes ECQ extension
By Raymund Catindig | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Ilocos Norte remains under an enhanced community quarantine.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with