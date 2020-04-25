Can Batangas modify areas into general community quarantine? Vice governor asks

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste is seeking Presidential Communications Operations Office Chief Martin Andanar and Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio to clarify whether the provincial government can modify the declaration of some areas from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) into general community quarantine (GCQ).

In a post in his official Facebook account on Friday, Leviste emphasized that some towns have zero cases.

“I’ve roamed across some towns these past days and others have no cases and no PUIs (persons under investigation. They wanted to open commerce but inter-town border checkpoints or lockdown will remain. In other words, they will not allow people to exit and enter except those who are already inside the town,” the vice governor said.

“Is this possible? Hoping for your prompt response. Thanks and Mabuhay kayo,” he added in a post, tagging the Department of Interior and Local Government.

As of press time, Andanar, Ignacio and the DILG has yet to respond to Leviste’s plea.

But in an early press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque explained that the decision to maintain ECQ in areas like Metro Manila was “based on how quickly the disease is being transmitted and the ability of the health sector to give medical attention to those who will get sick.”

A 4 p.m. Friday report from the provincial DOH office said that Batangas now has 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Fifteen died while 25 recovered from the disease. There were 41 patients admitted in the hospitals, mostly asymptomatic and mild. A lone patient was reported as “severe.” The province now has 1,071 suspected COVID cases.

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of enhanced community quarantine until May 15 in high risk areas such as National Capital Region, Calabarzon (where Batangas is situated), Central Luzon, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro Provinces, Albay and Catanduanes.

This was based on the recommendation by the Inter-Agency for Emerging Infectious Diseases as a means to combat COVID-19.

In the Visayas, the IATF classified Antique, Iloilo, Cebu and Cebu City “high risk” all subject to recheck.

Aklan and Capiz provinces are both subject to ECQ.

Meanwhile in Mindanao, Davao del Norte and Davao City are considered high-risk. Davao de Oro is subject to ECQ and subject to recheck.

High-risk areas will be under ECQ until May 15, subject for further evaluation. Moderate-risk areas meanwhile will be under general community quarantine until May 15, also subject for further evaluation. Low-risk areas will fall under general community quarantine until May 15, and if there is no deterioration, GCQ will be relaxed leading to normalization.

The IATF likewise recommended a minimum health standard to be implemented starting April 27.

The Department of Health, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Public Works and Highways will prepare the guidelines by April 25.

Areas previously under ECQ but remain under GCQ will allow workers to go out and work in phases. Young people, senior citizens and high health risk would stay at home.

For GCQ areas, restricted mall opening covering non-leisure shops would be allowed. There will be mandatory temperature check, mandatory wearing of masks, mandatory alcohol use.

Limited number of people, particularly those with age 21 to 59, with ID and not looking sickly, would be allowed to go inside.

Priority and essential construction projects would likewise be allowed to resume, subject to minimum health standards, physical distancing, and barracks for workers. Public transport modes would likewise be allowed to operate at reduced capacity. Local government units would enforce curfew at night for non-workers.

The decision on ECQ and GCQ were based on the risk of outbreak. Areas under ECQ would again undergo evaluation if the decision can be relaxed starting May 16, 2020.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.