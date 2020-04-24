COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
2 nabbed for Cagayan village chief’s slay
Raymund Catindig (The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2020 - 12:00am

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — Two municipal government employees in Calamaniugan town were arrested yesterday in connection with the killing of a barangay captain on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as Geronimo Joaquin, 39, and Carlo Aggabao, 27.

Eranio Caleda, chairman of Barangay Julian Olivas, was manning a quarantine checkpoint when he was shot. He reportedly identified Joaquin as his assailant before he died.

Police records show Joaquin was also tagged in the killing of two other people last year and has a pending warrant of arrest for murder in Nueva Ecija.

Besides politics, probers are eyeing a row in the distribution of cash assistance under the social amelioration program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development as the motive for the killing.

BARANGAY CAPTAIN CALAMANIUGAN TOWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meteor shower visible tonight
By Helen Flores | 2 days ago
Up to 15 “bright and fast” meteors will light up the sky tonight until dawn tomorrow.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City cop shoots 'mentally challenged' quarantine violator
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"When a suspect does not follow a command like 'put your hands up', then he has the intention to fight back or may be armed....
Nation
fbfb
Nutribun back as food for undernourished in Ilocos Norte
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Nutribun — nutrition program staple in the 1970s — has returned in Ilocos Norte as a mainstay in its...
Nation
fbfb
Baguio finalizing post-lockdown recovery plan
By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
Baguio City is eyeing three phases towards bouncing back from the economic and social disruptions brought about by the enhanced...
Nation
fbfb
PNP chief on condo raid: Go ahead, sue cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa challenged yesterday the management of a condominium in Taguig...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Sampaloc lockdown: 950 cops, soldiers deployed
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
At least 950 policemen and soldiers were deployed yesterday to enforce a 48-hour “hard lockdown” in Sampaloc,...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
6 Abu Sayyaf killed, 8 soldiers wounded in Sulu clash
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Six Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed while eight soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Patikul, Sulu on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
PGH needs more plasma donors
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Doctors are now relying on survivors of the coronavirus disease 2019 to help save the lives of those who are on the verge...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bilibid reports first COVID case
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The New Bilibid Prison reported yesterday its first case of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte orders probe on ex-soldier’s slay
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday ordered a speedy and impartial investigation on the killing of a retired soldier, who was said...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with