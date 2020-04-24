Makati adopts e-money transfer for cash distribution

MANILA, Philippines — Makati is set to release the second wave of financial assistance for transport workers in the city using electronic money transfers to avoid physical contact among the beneficiaries, Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday.

Binay said each beneficiary would receive P2,000 through the Makatizen card and GCash.

Makati is the first local government to adopt contactless method in disbursing cash aid to workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

For drivers who are Makatizen cardholders, the cash grant will be credited to their e-wallets. Those who have no Makatizen cards can receive the aid through GCash.

Binay said a total of 8,376 registered jeepney, tricycle and pedicab drivers would benefit from the assistance.

She said the beneficiaries may cash out or withdraw the amount through GCash by presenting a government-issued identification card and a text message confirming the remittance of the cash assistance to their Makatizen card or GCash e-wallet.

“They can also use the amount to buy food and other products, pay bills or send money to relatives in the provinces through the GCash app,” Binay said.