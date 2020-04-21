Young hawk-eagle rescued in Cotabato still learning to fly

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Soccksargen Monday reported a rescue of a juvenile hawk-eagle in North Cotabato, one of the recent rescues of eagles reported within in Mindanao.

The Pinsker’s Hawk-Eagle (Nisaetus pinskeri), which is endemic to the Philippines, was rescued by Baldo Lanao, a resident Sitio B’laan, Barangay New Kanibong in Tulunan last Friday.

Jestoni Almarez, of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Matalam enforcement section, said the rescued hawk-eagle was weak but it had no injuries or signs of being harmed.

They also observed that the young raptor is still learning to fly.

It was turned over to CENRO Matalam office on Monday but they would first ensure the hawk-eagle is safe and in good condition before it will be released back to the wild.

The rescue of the juvenile hawk-eagle comes a day after a juvenile Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) was also rescued in Barangay Kolong-Kolong in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat last Thursday.

The Philippine Eagle was placed under the custody of the local government unit of Palimbang that coordinated with the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Inc. in Davao City for “proper protocol.”

Last April 16, a Philippine Eagle was also rescued in Zamboanga del Norte and was turned over to DENR Region IX through its CENRO in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR’s report read that it was rescued at Barangay Bulacan, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte by Barangay Chair Romeo Dumencil and a certain Nito Bigog.

Bigog reportedly discovered the Philippine eagle in the grassland of barangay.

“He immediately rescued it and reported the find to his Barangay Chairman Dumencil who accompanied him to CENRO Siocon despite the fact that the municipality is under Enhanced Community Quarantine,” the report read.

The Eagle Watch team of CENRO Siocon said that the eagle weighing 3.5 kilograms, has no signs of injury and is in good condition.

It was subsequently placed in an innovated cage for further observation and health assessment before its release back to the wild.

Meanwhile, another young juvenile Crested Serpent Eagle was reportedly rescued from a hunter in Maasim, Sarangani Province last August 8.

Kiamba CENR Officer Ali Hadjinasser reminded the public that hunting of vulnerable species of bird under CITES II (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) is a clear violation of the provisions of RA 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Protection and Conservation Act.

CITES, administered through the United Nations Environment Program, lists down “species that although currently not threatened with extinction, may become so without trade controls.”

The Philippines’ Wildlife law, on the other hand, prohibits the poaching, hunting and possession of wildlife species without proper documents.