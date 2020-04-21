COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Image shows the Pinsker’s Hawk-Eagle (Nisaetus pinskeri) rescued in Tulunan town, North Cotabato.
CENRO/Matalam
Young hawk-eagle rescued in Cotabato still learning to fly
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Soccksargen Monday reported a rescue of a juvenile hawk-eagle in North Cotabato, one of the recent rescues of eagles reported within in Mindanao.

The Pinsker’s Hawk-Eagle (Nisaetus pinskeri), which is endemic to the Philippines, was rescued by Baldo Lanao, a resident Sitio B’laan, Barangay New Kanibong in Tulunan last Friday.

Jestoni Almarez, of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Matalam enforcement section, said the rescued hawk-eagle was weak but it had no injuries or signs of being harmed.

They also observed that the young raptor is still learning to fly.

It was turned over to CENRO Matalam office on Monday but they would first ensure the hawk-eagle is safe and in good condition before it will be released back to the wild.

The rescue of the juvenile hawk-eagle comes a day after a juvenile Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) was also rescued in Barangay Kolong-Kolong in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat last Thursday.

The Philippine Eagle was placed under the custody of the local government unit of Palimbang that coordinated with the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Inc. in Davao City for “proper protocol.”

Last April 16, a Philippine Eagle was also rescued in Zamboanga del Norte and was turned over to DENR Region IX through its CENRO in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR’s report read that it was rescued at Barangay Bulacan, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte by Barangay Chair Romeo Dumencil and a certain Nito Bigog.

Bigog reportedly discovered the Philippine eagle in the grassland of barangay.

“He immediately rescued it and reported the find to his Barangay Chairman Dumencil who accompanied him to CENRO Siocon despite the fact that the municipality is under Enhanced Community Quarantine,” the report read.

The Eagle Watch team of CENRO Siocon said that the eagle weighing 3.5 kilograms, has no signs of injury and is in good condition.

It was subsequently placed in an innovated cage for further observation and health assessment before its release back to the wild.

Meanwhile, another young juvenile Crested Serpent Eagle was reportedly rescued from a hunter in Maasim, Sarangani Province last August 8.

Kiamba CENR Officer Ali Hadjinasser reminded the public that hunting of vulnerable species of bird under CITES II (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) is a clear violation of the provisions of RA 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Protection and Conservation Act.

CITES, administered through the United Nations Environment Program, lists down “species that although currently not threatened with extinction, may become so without trade controls.”

The Philippines’ Wildlife law, on the other hand, prohibits the poaching, hunting and possession of wildlife species without proper documents.

ANIMAL RESCUE CENRO CITES DENR PHILIPPINE EAGLE PINSKER’S HAWK-EAGLE WILDLIFE RESCUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 cops hurt in shootout
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
A police captain and his two men were wounded in an encounter with a group that protected a murder suspect in Lanao del Sur...
Nation
fbfb
Cop dies in road mishap
By Eva Visperas | 17 hours ago
A police officer died after his motorcycle hit a pedestrian in this town yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-lawmaker faces raps for quarantine breach
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police yesterday condemned former Anakpawis congressman Ariel Casilao and six other members of the leftist group who were reportedly caught violating quarantine rules in Norzagaray, Bulacan...
Nation
fbfb
Cops with coronavirus now at 71
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Four more members of the Philippine National Police have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 71...
Nation
fbfb
Death toll in Sulu clash climbs to 12
By Roel Pareño | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
From 11, the number of soldiers killed in a recent encounter with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu climbed to 12 after a wounded trooper died while being treated in a military hospital in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Sampaloc in Manila to be placed under 48-hour shutdown starting Thursday
1 hour ago
Sampaloc will be shut down from 8 p.m. on April 23 to 8 p.m. of April 25 to conduct disease surveillance, testing and rapid...
Nation
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lanao del Sur frontliners get online training from USAID, WHO
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The program is a joint initiative of the Lanao del Sur provincial government, the Integrated Provincial Health Office, the...
Nation
fbfb
4 hours ago
5 nabbed for cockfighting in South Cotabato amid community quarantine
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
The police locked in jail five organizers of a cockfight Monday in total disregard of coronavirus quarantine protocols.
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
2 SAP beneficiaries, 3 others nabbed for illegal gambling in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 5 hours ago
Five people, including two beneficiaries of the government’s Social Amelioration Program, have been arrested by authorities...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Name-dropping motorist nabbed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
At least 83 motorists, including one who name-dropped Cabinet officials, were cited for violating quarantine guidelines in...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with