Quake rocks Sultan Kudarat

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-4.3 earthquake rocked the town of Columbio in Sultan Kudarat at dawn yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The temblor, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., was located five kilometers northeast of Columbio.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was also recorded in Kidapawan City and Intensity 1 in Malungon, Sarangani and Koronadal, South Cotabato.

Instrumental intensity is the measure of shaking as recorded by an instrument called intensity meter.

Phivolcs said no damage or aftershocks were expected from the quake.