Death toll in Sulu clash climbs to 12

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — From 11, the number of soldiers killed in a recent encounter with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu climbed to 12 after a wounded trooper died while being treated in a military hospital in this city yesterday morning.

The fatality, one of two troopers severely wounded in the firefight that occurred in Patikul on Friday, died at 7:14 a.m. at Camp Navarro General Hospital (CNGH), according to Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The trooper was a native of Northern Luzon and his family has been informed of the incident, Encinas said.

The remains of the soldier will be airlifted to Manila today.

“The other critically wounded soldier is recovering at the CNGH,” Encinas said, adding 12 others are confined in a military station hospital at Camp Gen. Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Bus-bus, Jolo.

The military said pursuit and clearing operations are ongoing in the mountains of Barangay Danag in Patikul, where the encounter took place.

Encinas said the ground forces adjusted and intensified its concept of operation against the Abu Sayyaf bandit group after a recent visit and assessment of the area by Westmincom chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

Sobejana said the military operation against the bandit group would continue until Sulu attains peace.