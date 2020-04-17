LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Edd Gumban/ File
Makati eyes free COVID-19 mass testing
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MAKATI, Philippines — The Makati government is planning to conduct free mass testing of persons with symptoms of the coronarivus disease 2019 as well as asymptomatic frontliners to isolate and treat those who have contracted COVID-19, Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday.

Binay said the city government would sign an agreement with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for the mass testing.

“You have to remember, the priority of the DOH (Department of Health) are those who have symptoms of the virus. So we will be conducting our own testing. We will test our frontliners. We need to make sure that they are not sick,” she said.

Binay said it is important to test the medical frontliners since they have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

The local government will use the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) since it is more reliable than the rapid test according to health researchers, she said.

Binay said they would partner with two laboratories to test at least 2,000 people by April 30.

The local government shoulders the costs of cremation for residents who died of COVID-19.

There were 199 cases of COVID-19 in Makati with 21 deaths. Thirty have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the PRC has opened its  COVID-19 testing center along EDSA in Mandaluyong to help the government in containing the spread of the virus.

Sen. Richard Gordon, PRC chairman, said the agency is capable of conducting up to 15,000 tests per day. – Cecille Suerte Felipe, Rainier Allan Ronda

