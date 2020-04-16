LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
The home-made explosives defused by members of the 7th Infantry Battalion and the Army’s 3rd Explosive Ordnance Team are now in the custody of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Soldiers deactivate bombs found in Maguindanao
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 2:19pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Army bomb experts promptly defused Wednesday two roadside bombs that villagers found in separate spots in Guindulungan town.

The improvised explosive devices, fashioned from live 60 and 80 millimeter mortar projectiles, were immediately disassembled by members of the 7th Infantry Battalion and the Army’s 3rd Explosive Ordnance Team.

The IEDs, identical with those that the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters used in roadside bombings in central Mindanao in the past five years, were first spotted by farmers hidden underneath trees in Sitios Dunguan and Damakayo in Barangay Kalumamis in Guindulungan, Maguindanao.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday he is thankful to the vigilant Guindulungan residents who lead responding personnel of the 7th IB to the exact location of the IEDs.

The BIFF, also known as the Dawlah Islamiya who operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, has a reputation for bombing non-military targets to avenge deaths of members in clashes with units of 6th ID.   

